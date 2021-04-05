Continuing COVID Safety protocols as more kids ride the bus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, more kids in Eau Claire returned to the classroom. That means more kids are riding the bus.

Student Transit says at the beginning of the school year, when only first and second graders were physically attending school four days a week, they had an average of 15 to 20 kids per route.

With the rest of elementary students returning, that number has bumped up to 38 passengers, around half of regular bus capacity.

Safety Director David Myers says they'll continue the safety procedures they've been practicing such as cleaning buses between groups, creating seating charts and staggering ride times, which adds a little extra work for drivers.

"Trying to figure out who can sit next to whom. Who can be next to whom for a certain duration of time. They (drivers) have had that extra burden on top of them," Myers said. "But overall, the buses have been great. The behavior on the buses have been great. We've had very few incidents of poor behavior or incidents where there was a safety issue."

To help make it to the end of the school year safely, Myers asks parents to help remind their children to keep their masks on and distance when possible on the bus.