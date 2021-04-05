Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at UWEC this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As many as 1,400 people a day will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

Anyone who is 16 or older and lives, works or studies in Wisconsin will be able to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Zorn Arena (121 Garfield Avenue) beginning on Thursday, April 8.

The vaccine site will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. Those hours are expected to expand to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. later in the month.

Anywhere from 3,500 to 7,000 vaccines will be available each week, with a daily capacity of 1,400 people.

This clinic is being put on with help from the federal government. It is one of only two in Wisconsin.

"Sites like this one in Eau Claire will help expand access and reach the administration's goal of ensuring every American lives within five miles of a vaccine location," said Kevin Sligh, acting regional administrator for FEMA.

Appointments will be required and you can make one here.

