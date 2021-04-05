Car that plunged off California cliff drove through big lot

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a large parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff. The two women inside the vehicle died Saturday. The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of crash at the scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Bodega Bay is under investigation. The women were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle, which landed on its roof on the rocks about 70 feet below. Authorities say the relationship between the women isn’t yet known and that they’re still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.