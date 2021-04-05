Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed last week in the line of duty is being remembered as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf and was most proud of being a father of two children. The officer, 41-year-old William “Billy” Evans, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a small town in the northwest part of the state. He became a U.S. Capitol Police office shortly after graduating college. A family friend, Jason LaForest, says Evans looked forward to seeing lawmakers and visitors come to the Capitol and calls him a “genuinely good guy from a good family in a small town.”