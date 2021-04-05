Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The fresh-as-can-be Baylor Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection in an 86-70 runaway in the national title game. It brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas. Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears, who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long — but never first, all because of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the season at 31-1. Indiana’s 1975-76 squad remains the last team to run the table.