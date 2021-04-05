Baby boom: what to do if you come across a young animal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spring is here, and so are baby animals. But if you come across one in your backyard or the side of the road, what should you do?

While it's not unusual to find animals on the side of the road, one of the most common forms of animal displacement actually comes from spring gardening.

"If you have to limb a tree or take a tree down, preferably wait until later in the season to do that or else really examining those branches before they come down," said Callie Krzyzaniak with Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation. "The same goes for your garden; rabbits are breeding now too and their nests are really low to the ground."

While many animals are on their own at a young age, if you find one that's lethargic, injured, slow-moving, or hasn't opened its eyes yet, volunteers at the rehab center said to leave it be and call them before anything else. They'll come in and try to reconnect the animal with its mother, and if that isn't possible, they'll take it from there.

