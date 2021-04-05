Skip to Content

Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

12:33 am National news from the Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government has extended a lockdown by another week after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. The government-run Lung Center of the Philippines became the latest hospital in the capital region to say it can no longer accept walk-in patients because it was too full. Other hospitals said they lacked enough medical workers partly because many had been infected. Elsewhere in Asia, 20 more cases were detected in a Chinese border city near Myanmar where citywide testing and vaccination programs are underway. And India recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content