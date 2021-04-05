After Monday’s record warmth, scattered storms likely most of the week

Eau Claire was very warm today with highs almost everywhere in Western Wisconsin hitting the 80 degree mark. Eau Claire and areas to the west and south pushed into the mid 80s.

Not only was this Eau Claire's first 80 degree high this year, but it was the first 85 degree high! Today is earlier than average for both those thresholds as it's the ninth earliest 80° high on record and is the new record for the earliest 85° high by one day, unseating the previous record earliest 85 set on April 6, 1991.

Because it's the earliest 85° high temp on record, it's obviously the daily record high. That beat out the record high of 83° also from 1991. Following this warmth, there will be several rounds of showers and storms throughout this entire week.

Amazingly, low temperatures this morning were in the 30s and 40s, so Eau Claire's temperature warmed up 47 degrees from the morning low of 38 up to that record-breaking high of 85. The air was dry enough that showers on radar from this afternoon didn't drop much more than a couple of raindrops.

There will be plenty more rain chances in the forecast. A cold front will approach tonight, which will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those storms could become stronger, but the severe risk is lowering though still not zero. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight. The best option for overnight warnings is through a NOAA Weather Radio.

Other options include phone apps, though make sure your phone is not on silent or vibrate mode when using these apps, including our own WQOW Weather App.

Rain will not be continuous this week, but there will be waves of scattered showers and storms for pretty much the entire week. The highest rain totals will be to our west, with a bit of a lull over the Chippewa Valley.

Still, we're looking to pick up at least 1/2" to 1 1/2" rain this week, and there's a chance for localized higher totals where stronger thunderstorms develop over the next few days.

Temperatures will not be as warm for the rest of the week, but still well above Eau Claire's average high of 52. Highs should reach the 70s tomorrow before clouds and storms return, with highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the forecast with at least a slight chance for scattered showers every day.