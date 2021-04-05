Abbott won’t throw pitch, in rebuff to MLB voting stance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener. The Republican governor said he made his decision after Major League Baseball moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s sweeping new voting laws. It’s the latest jab in an ongoing fight that’s pushing corporate America into the political battle over voting rights. Abbott’s decision Monday came hours before the team was set to take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers have not responded to requests for comment.