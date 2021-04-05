16 agencies respond to logging truck/SUV crash

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) -Two drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles after a horrific crash in Fountain City.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says it happened Monday about 11:15 AM at the intersection of Highways 35 and 95.

The investigation showed that a semi loaded with logs was traveling at a high speed when it was unable to stop at the intersection and struck an SUV, pushing it through a cement barrier and forcing it into a spillway, where it was wedged on its side.

The logging truck continued down an embankment, and tipped onto its side, sliding until it became wedged under a railroad bridge at the edge of the Mississippi River.

The driver of the truck, Richard Kurtzhals of Durand, and the SUV driver Stephanie Foster of Buffalo City, were transported to hospitals.

16 area agencies responded to the scene. The crash forced the closure of Highway 35 for several hours.