To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages. Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night. Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.