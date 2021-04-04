Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:47AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:47AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and
breezy south winds, will create elevated fire weather conditions
this afternoon and early evening. Plan on minimum relative
humidity values falling into the teens to lower 20s with breezy
southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Fires could start easily and spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and
dispose of cigarettes properly.