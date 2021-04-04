Pushing for change: College athletes’ voices grow strong

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Their protests are not centered on a controversial war in some far-off jungle but issues of racial and social inequity at home. And their pulpit is not a segregated lunch counter, a hippie festival in upstate New York or Freedom Rides through the South but rather the seemingly boundless power of social media. They are college athletes — football and soccer and basketball players, men and women, from schools big and small. They number in the thousands, of all races and religions, bound together by their hope of a brighter future for everyone. Their voices are being heard louder and clearer than they have in years.