Preview of candidates for Eau Claire School Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Board of Education in Eau Claire is made up of seven members, and three of them are running for re-election as their terms come to an end this spring. Also in the race, is Kathleen Kivlin, who is seeking her first term on the school board.

Kivlin was unavailable to provide comments to News 18, but on her campaign website, she said she is committed to student success and getting students K-12 back into the classroom, all day every day.

Also on the ballot is Joshua Clements, who said he understands the policy process and has plenty of experience in budgeting, given his job working in city government. Clements is the city planner in Altoona and said he sees public education through the lens of the community as a whole.

"Particularly in my preparation and what I do for a career is try to figure out how do we as a whole community align all our resources toward achieving our common vision and values," Clements said.

In May 2020, Dr. Marquell Johnson was appointed to the school board and said since joining the board, he has realized just how important it is for teachers to have a voice, as well as parents, and students.

"I value and appreciate the impact that a K-12 education can have on students, even thinking about my own experiences through a K-12 system," Johnson said.

Erica Zerr is also up for re-election after being appointed to the board last June. Zerr said she has experience in early childhood education, and has spent plenty of time working with school districts to prepare students for careers and college.

"I feel like a good school board candidate is somebody who understands the role of the board, understands that we need to set big goals for our kids, and we need to be proactive in monitoring progress toward those goals," Zerr said.

The election for the school board and other Wisconsin races is Tuesday April 6.