Near-record warmth leads to rain and t-storm chances

What a difference a year makes! Today's high temperature in Eau Claire was 79 degrees, just one degree shy of tying the record high for April 4. Meanwhile last Easter, which occurred on April 12, we got dumped on by 7.7" of record-setting snow!

We don't have to worry about another big snow storm, but April showers are on the way for nearly every day this week. Warm temperatures continue into Monday, when we are once again expecting high temperatures in the upper 70s, and could hit 80. We'll definitely be warm for this time of year, but would need to make it up to 83 to tie a record high Monday.

The fire danger remains very high across the area Sunday evening, with the DNR reporting several fires in western Wisconsin today. Hold off on any campfires or backyard burning, and be careful with discarding cigarette butts. It doesn't take much for fires to get out of control in these conditions.

While there was a breeze Sunday afternoon, winds will become light overnight, picking up out of the south again Monday. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky overnight, but should stay dry.

Monday starts dry and warm, with more sunshine in the morning. Clouds increase in the afternoon, and there will be a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to pop during the late afternoon or evening. Much higher chances arrive Monday night, with a cold front that moves through during the early overnight hours.

There is a level one risk for severe weather Monday, meaning there could be isolated severe weather including hail or damaging wind gusts. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts, especially overnight.

The wet weather doesn't end there. Tuesday will not be a washout, but shower and thunderstorm chances return in the afternoon. We stay wet through Wednesday and Thursday, with lingering showers possible through Friday and even into next weekend as a slow-moving low pressure system slides through the area.