Memorial divers look to cherish experiences at state meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After months away, Memorial divers sprung their way back into the pool.

"The season has been compressed, and the kids have had over a year off the boards," said Al Hudacek, Eau Claire Memorial diving coach.

Three of them managed to dodge those hurdles and earn trips to state.

Teagan Marum will make her first state appearance, a proud accomplishment after a year which she thinks she fell short of her best effort.

"With it being such a short season, we're not getting as much practice and not getting to our full potential I guess," Marum said. "But I feel like we persevered and got through it."

Maddie Weber is also making her state debut, something she says wouldn't be possible without that perseverance, and the help of her teammates.

"We're really close, so it's been fun to be able to do it with them," Weber said. "We can kind of push each other along and help each other to learn new dives, and encourage each other along the way which is really nice."

Senior Emily Herman is the veteran of the trio, making her third trip to state, and plans to use her experience to further that encouragement.

"I'm so proud of them for making it this year," Herman said. "I hope to be a good leader and help them along the way as it's their first time, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Each diver wants to improve on previous meets, but after a tumultuous year, the team has a common goal just to enjoy the moment, and be proud to reach the end of the journey.

"I've never been before, so I think it's more just being there and enjoying the experience, going out there and doing my best," Marum said.

"We're extremely proud of the girls," Hudacek said. "They've worked hard, they deserve this shot, and they're gonna have a good meet."

The state meet will take place on Tuesday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Stay tuned to News 18 to see how the girls perform.