Marshfield couple celebrates 78th anniversary

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's a love story many hope to have. This weekend on Easter Sunday, Gladys and John Olson will celebrate nearly eight decades since their first date.

The Olsons began dating 78 years ago this Sunday. They met in school and though John was dating someone else at the time, Gladys knew he was the one for her.

"We both played in band and I saw that very good looking boy playing drum back there but he had a girlfriend," Gladys Olson said.

After a little time and a little patience, John asked Gladys out.

"I was hoping that maybe he might notice me and he did. I had always gone to church on Sunday night and I came out one night and here stood that good looking boy and I thought, 'what's he doing here?' He came up to me and said 'can I take you home?' I said 'oh yeah.' I was so happy," Olson said.

Their first date was to the movies. The couple has remained faithful to one another since.

"He was in the army for a year and a half and we wrote to each other every day. We had 677 letters I had saved," Olson said.

The couple have survived many obstacles including the war, John's battle with cancer, and losing a loved one to COVID-19, but their faith and love keeps them centered.

"I think it's important to have church and your family," Olson said.

The couple advises for a long marriage to never go to bed angry and be active in church to learn morals and solid values. Though they are home bound, they said they keep each other company and are thankful for the life they share.