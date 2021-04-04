Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (1-1) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (1-1)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers went 15-14 on their home field in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last season.

The Twins went 12-17 on the road in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 81 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (right elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.