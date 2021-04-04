Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 23 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands. Mud rolled down from surrounding hills shortly after midnight and struck nearly 50 houses in Lamenele village on Flores Island. Rescuers recovered 20 bodies and nine injured. Three more bodies were found of villagers who were swept away by flash floods. In another village, four were injured and two are missing when overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were swept away by flash floods. Hundreds of people were involved in the rescue but distribution of aid and relief was hampered by power cuts, blocked roads and the remoteness of the area.