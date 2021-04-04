Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

DETROIT (AP) — Delta Air Lines has canceled about 100 flights due to staff shortages while opening up some middle seats a month earlier than expected to carry more passengers. The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past few days, the highest number since before the coronavirus pandemic began last year. It apologized to customers and says in a statement Sunday that most of the impacted riders have been rebooked for the same travel day. The statement says Delta has been working through staffing issues, as well as large numbers of employees with side effects from coronavirus vaccinations. Also pilots are working back to active status. On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would stop blocking off middle seats starting in May.