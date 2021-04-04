Capitol attack raises questions of security vs public access

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Lawmakers are trying to balance openness with safety after Friday's attack within steps of the Capitol. It's a challenge for Congress, nearly three months after a mob stormed the seat of American democracy.



The sprawling complex has been ringed by security fencing and National Guard troops since the deadly Jan. 6 riot, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol.



Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the top Republican on a panel addressing the issue, says the building is "an important symbol of who we are" and it "would be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol."



Friday's attack is now believed to be an isolated incident by a disturbed man.