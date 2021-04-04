Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — Bulgarians are voting in a parliamentary election widely seen as a referendum on the country’s center-right prime minister after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is hoping to win his fourth term in office on Sunday. The 61-year-old politician has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years. Support for Borrissov at home and aboard has eroded since thousands first took to the streets in July and accused the government of meddling with oligarchs, failing to eliminate graft and poverty and overhaul the judicial system. NATO and European Union allies have repeatedly criticized the Balkan country.