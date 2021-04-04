25 years on, public’s help still sought in missing persons case

SPOONER (WQOW) - Sara Bushland, age 15, was last seen getting off the bus from school at her home on County Highway E near Spooner, according to the Washburn County Sheriff's Office.



This was on April 3, 1996. The next day she was reported as a runaway but as time went on the sheriff's department began to suspect foul play.



Officials said she lived with her mother, step-father and step-siblings, while her father and sister lived in Chippewa Falls.



The Washburn County Sheriff's Department continues to ask for the public's help, asking anyone with information on Sara Bushland to come forward. You can contact them by calling them at (715) 468-2720, and email tipline@co.washburn.wi.us