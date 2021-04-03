Woman sues former corrections officer for sexual assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Corrections and a former corrections officer for allegedly sexually assaulting her while he was transporting her as an inmate. The former corrections officer, Randy A. Beehler, was also charged with two felonies for criminal sexual conduct, the Star Tribune reports. He pleaded guilty to one charge in March. The woman argues in the lawsuit that the Department of Corrections was negligent in allowing a single male correctional officer to transport a female inmate alone. Beehler allegedly coerced the woman to perform sexual favors in exchange for lunch at McDonald’s.