Talbot makes 27 saves, leading Wild past Golden Knights 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night. The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season. The Golden Knights (0-2-1) are mired in their first three-game skid of the season. The Golden Knights, who were 15-0-0 when leading after the second period, had won 23 straight in that situation dating to last season.