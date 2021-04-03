NYC mayor candidate Yang back campaigning after kidney stone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has resumed campaigning a day after going to the hospital for a kidney stone. Yang’s campaign said Saturday that he planned to visit an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm and meet with campaign volunteers at Open Streets locations in Brooklyn. The 46-year-old Yang went to the emergency room on Friday. Co-Campaign manager Chris Coffey said he’d been experiencing abdominal pain. All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. The stone eventually passed, and Yang’s wife, Evelyn, tweeted that they were joking about it being their third baby.