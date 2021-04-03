North’s Hoag adapting to alternate tennis season in first year as coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been anything but a normal year of high school tennis. Eau Claire schools opted into the alternate fall season, and on top of it, North's head coach is in her first season with the girls team.

Meghann Hoag took over the Huskies not knowing they would have to wait until spring to play. The change left them with only one week of practice ahead of their first match, and numerous scheduling changes due to weather. Regardless, Coach Hoag says it's been fun to serve the team in her first year.

"It's been super fun so far," Hoag said. "I mean the biggest thing is we just wanted to get to know the team and the players. We have a lot of returners so at least they knew each other already, and a lot of that team bonding was already there. It was just a piece of working on where skill sets were at and where we are at ability wise, and we took it from there."

The Huskies scored their first victory of the year under Coach Hoag last week with a 4-3 win over La Crosse Logan.