Nice and warm for the Easter bunny

It was a picture perfect start to Easter weekend with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s. We are still dealing with a very high risk for wildfires this weekend, so hold off on any urge you may have to celebrate the nice weather with a campfire.

While winds Saturday evening are decreasing, we had a breeze this afternoon and will see a bit of a breeze Sunday as well. Dry weather over the past several days has allowed brush to dry out again, meaning fires can quickly spread out of control.

Last Easter and this Easter couldn't be more different weather-wise. After a spring snow storm dumped 7.7" of snow on us last year, setting a daily record and a record for snowiest Easter in Eau Claire history, this year temperatures will feel almost summer-like despite the holiday falling just over a week earlier on the calendar.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Easter starts mild and temperatures will be in the 50s by mid morning and close to 70 by noon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s, putting us within five degrees of the record high for April 4.

Easter Sunday will be dry, so any outdoor activities or egg hunts will be rain-free. Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening.

After a dry Sunday, we see chances for April showers return. There is a small chance to see a few showers Sunday night into Monday, but Monday itself is looking dry through the afternoon.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms develop late Monday afternoon into Monday night. There is currently a level 1 risk for severe weather Monday, meaning we could see isolated strong to severe storms.

Unsettled weather continues for much of the week, with a few showers possible Tuesday, and chances for showers or a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday and Thursday. Above average temperatures dominate through the week, although Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days.