Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state news agency says at least two former senior palace officials “and others” have been arrested for “security reasons.” The Petra news agency denied reports that Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, had been detained or placed under house arrest. The Petra report on Saturday says the former royal envoy to Saudi Arabia and the former head of the royal court were detained, without providing further details. Jordan has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.