Italy enters 3-day Easter lockdown amid vaccination snags

ROME (AP) — Italy has entered a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown to deter Easter travel and get-togethers. The government has placed all regions into the strictest “red zone” lockdown over the Easter weekend to limit the chances of contagion. That means travel between regions in Italy and visits to relatives were limited through Monday. Nonessential shops have been closed in Italy and restaurants and bars are only open for take-out. The lockdown comes as Italy reported another 21,000 new infections on Saturday. Its faltering vaccine campaign has also come under fire for ignoring vulnerable elderly people in favor of vaccinating younger professional workers.