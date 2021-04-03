Embiid scores 24 points in return, 76ers beat Timberwolves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in his return to Philadelphia’s lineup, and Tobias Harris scored 32 to lead the 76ers to a 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ben Simmons added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Philadelphia, which pulled even with idle Brooklyn for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Embiid missed the previous 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate entered averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves, whose NBA-worst record fell to 12-38. Anthony Edwards added 27 points.