Eight people transported to hospital following Cadott fire

CADOTT (WQOW) - A fire at the Countryside Motel in Cadott led to eight people being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Cadott Fire Chief Rick Sommerfeld, who said they were alerted to the fire just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.



Sommerfeld told News 18 the fire began in the outside patio, got into the motel's attic and traveled into the living quarters of the building's owners.



Seven of those transported to the hospital were staying at the motel. The eighth was someone who had seen the fire from a truck stop nearby. They and the person they were with went into the motel to get guests out.

"We appreciate the help from the people that were passing by that tried to get people out of the building before we got here," Sommerfeld said. "It was pretty involved when we arrived on the scene."