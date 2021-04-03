Church finds unique way to bring flowers, people together for Easter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire church that is holding its Easter service virtually has found a unique way to bring people together.

First Presbyterian Church Pastor Kathy Walker said they decided to use the church's eight-foot garden fence as a canvas and invite their members to hang flowers in the shape of a cross. Saturday morning, they did just that, and Sunday, people are encouraged to go see and enjoy the display.



Because the service itself is virtual this year, Walker said this display is in place of a typical Easter, when the sanctuary is typically filled with flowers.

"It's usually the beginning of spring, and so we're really anxious to have that beauty of flowers," Walker said. "But also for Christians, Easter is about resurrection and new life and flowers in the spring are a sign of new life."

This is the second year First Presbyterian Church is celebrating Easter virtually, having not returned yet to full in-person services since the pandemic began.