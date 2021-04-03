Antetokounmpo has 47, Bucks beat Blazers 127-109

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points and 12 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak with a 127-109 victory. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who led by 24 points during the third quarter. The game featured two of the league’s best scorers: Damian Lillard was averaging 29.8 points, second in the NBA, while Antetokounmpo entered fifth with 28.3. Lillard finished with 32 points for the Blazers, who have dropped six straight against the Bucks. Antetokounmpo’s 47 points matched his season high but fell short of his career high of 52.