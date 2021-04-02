WXOW/WQOW Local Sales Manager

WXOW/WQOW Television in La Crosse and Eau Claire, Wisconsin is looking for a dynamic individual with sales experience to lead our local sales department.

The Local Sales Manager must be a positive motivator to develop a strong, creative sales strategy that will focus on growing new business to deliver customer solutions through a suite of media platforms including television an array of digital products.

Responsibilities include; collaborate with General Sales Manager in management of local sales team, oversight of new local business efforts, including accountability for sales goals and inventory management, build strong client relationships, analyze statistical data, understand multi-media platforms.

Qualifications will be a four-year college degree and/or equivalent experience, outstanding record in TV sales, with particular emphasis on either local or national sales preferred, effective sales, leadership and motivational qualities, strong communication skills, solid computer skills, and must have/maintain valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record. This position can be based out of our offices in either the La Crosse or Eau Claire area.

If you’re ready to coach a team to succeed in a positive environment and challenge yourself to hit new goals, we’re ready to talk to you! If you’re qualified visit station website to fill out application and send with resume:

Theresa Wopat, HR Manager

WXOW/WQOW TV Inc.

twopat@wxow.com

PO Box 3119

La Crosse, WI 54601

WXOW/WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer