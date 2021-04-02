Woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Authorities in Sawyer and Washburn counties are launching an investigation after finding a woman, 42, dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities are not saying if there is a suspect at this time.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a dead woman at 12:26 a.m. on Friday in Stone Lake. That is east of Spooner and Trego.

The death is being investigated by the Sawyer and Washburn County Sheriff's Offices. the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the state DOJ.

Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek said it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.