Wisconsin COVID count jumps to 875

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February. State health officials reported 875 confirmed cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since Feb. 12, when the figure was 938 cases. The seven-day daily case average increased to 531. The statistic stood at less than 400 cases in mid-March. Eight more people died, including someone under age 20. Three people 19 or younger have now died in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. State health officials had detected more-contagious variant versions of the coronavirus in 149 cases as of Thursday.