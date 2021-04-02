Wildfire breaks out on Seymour Road in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a wildland fire near Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park Friday evening.

On scene at around 4:40 p.m., first responders reported finding a fire about the size of a football field in a wooded area. According to the fire department, the fire spread rapidly toward homes and propane tanks located in the mobile home park.

In a press release, fire officials report evacuating a number of homes. The fire was brought under control after about 45 minutes.

Fire officials said strong winds and dry conditions made it challenging to get the flames under control. There were no reported injuries or damage to structures.

The cause of the wildland fire remains under investigation.