Venue expects to book more events as gathering expectations loosen in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department released some revised guidelines on community gatherings, and a local event center is happy about the changes.

At this time, indoor gatherings with non-seated activities, such as a festival, market or wedding reception, are classified as elevated risk if it has 250 or more attendees.



For outdoor-only gatherings with non-seated activities, it's considered elevated risk if it's 500 or more attendees.



Billy Bandli with Metropolis Resort says last year around 90 to 95 percent of their scheduled conferences and weddings were either postponed or canceled, but expects they'll book more events this summer and fall.



"We're excited to see stuff kind of starting to reopen and seeing a lot more availability on our end to help some of these groups get what they want out of their meeting or their wedding and just kind of having a little bit more flexibility on some of that," said Bandli.



If vaccination rates improve and case numbers continue to decrease, the health department expects establishments could operate at full capacity by July.