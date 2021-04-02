One officer, suspect killed when vehicle rams into Capitol barricade

UPDATE:

Washington (WQOW) - Capitol Police have announced one officer has died.

U.S. Capitol Police say an officer has died after a suspect rammed his car into two officers and lunged at officers with a knife before being shot.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says the officer died after Friday's incident but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer's identity was not released.

Pittman says the suspect rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. She says the suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at the officers. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital.

She added there is no longer an ongoing threat at the Capitol and this incident is not believed to be related to terrorism.

UPDATE:

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.