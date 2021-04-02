University: Fraternity broke hazing rules in student’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A university investigating the alcohol-related death of a student in Ohio is accusing the fraternity he was trying to join of violating several student conduct rules involving hazing. Bowling Green State University officials said Friday that members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity gave pledges alcohol at an event on March 4 and encouraged each to finish an entire bottle. Twenty-year-old Stone Foltz was found unconscious after the party and died three days later. The university charged the fraternity with violating six code of conduct rules. A message seeking comment was left with Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity.