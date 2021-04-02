UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

LONDON (AP) — The British government is to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants. However, it opted against including France and other European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus. The Department for Transport said Friday the number of countries on its “red list” will number 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning on April 9. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists. British and Irish citizens, and those who have residency rights, can fly back into England from the red-list destinations but must quarantine in a government hotel for 10 days.