Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked

CAIRO (AP) — A company providing services to the Suez Canal says that traffic congestion caused by the Canal’s blockage by a cargo ship for nearly a week is continuing to ease. Leth Agencies says Friday that the number of ships waiting to transit has fallen to 206, from over 300 three days ago. On Monday, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized container ship, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. At the time, Canal officials said more than 420 ships had been waiting for the vessel to be freed so they could make the crossing.