Syrian Kurdish forces end sweep in camp housing IS families

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Kurdish-led forces have ended a six-day sweep inside a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families and supporters of the Islamic State group. The fighters said in a statement on Friday that they arrested 125 extremists, including some who were blamed for dozens of crimes in recent months. The operation began last Sunday with the assistance of the U.S.-led coalition. Its objective was to stop violence and killings in al-Hol camp, which hosts more than 60,000 people. The statement says 5,000 members of the Syrian Kurdish-led forces took part in the operation.