South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

HONG KONG (AP) — South Korea’s foreign minister is meeting his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. South Korea’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told reporters that he expected North Korea to be a key issue in talks with Wang Yi. South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper speculated that China’s decision to host Chung in Xiamen, a city close to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, was intended to send a message to Washington against attempting to shore up a U.S.-led anti-China coalition. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to bolster cooperation with allies South Korea and Japan focused on China’s growing influence and North Korean threats.