Roadside bombs kill 5, wound 7 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say that roadside bombs have killed at least five civilians and wounded seven others in Afghanistan, while the Islamic state group has claimed responsibility for the killing of a policewoman a day earlier. A spokesman for the provincial governor in southern Helmand province says the five killed were travelling by car near Lashkar Gah, the capital of the province. He says the death toll may rise. In a separate roadside bomb attack in western Herat province, seven women travelling in a minivan were wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.