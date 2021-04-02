‘Real Housewives’ star pleads not guilty to fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A Utah woman with a star role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality show has pleaded not guilty to ripping off people in a telemarketing scheme. At a virtual hearing Friday, a judge also imposed tighter bail conditions for Jennifer Shah after a prosecutor suggested Shah was still hiding illicit proceeds from the alleged fraud and is a flight risk. Shah’s lawyer called the new conditions excessive. They argued she’s too famous to get away with trying to duck the case. A trial date was set for Oct. 18 in Manhattan.