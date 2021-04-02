Prosecutors examine possible payments for sex in Gaetz probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are examining whether Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and a political ally who is facing sex trafficking allegations may have paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. The political ally, Joel Greenberg, served as a tax collector in Florida. He was indicted on federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor and stalking a political opponent. He has pleaded not guilty. The people say the scrutiny of Gaetz stemmed from the Justice Department’s probe into Greenberg. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.