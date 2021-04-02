Nigerian fighter jet missing; Boko Haram claims attack

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities said an air force fighter jet lost contact days ago in Borno state while on a mission to support ground troops. The jihadist group Boko Haram released a video Friday saying it shot down the jet, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activity. Boko Haram released a video that showed what appeared to be a plane as it exploded midair. The video also showed the remains of a man who was described as the pilot of the plane by a Boko Haram fighter who spoke in the local Hausa language. The Air Force said Friday the plane which had two crew members might have crashed, adding that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.