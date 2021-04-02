Niger inaugurates president in 1st democratic power transfer

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger is swearing in its new president in the West African nation’s first democratic transfer of power. Newly elected President Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration Friday comes days after Niger’s security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the presidential palace. Niger already faces unprecedented threats from Islamic extremists near its troubled border with Mali. Bazoum succeeds President Mahamadou Issoufou who is stepping down after serving two terms, in accordance with the constitution. Fears, however, have been mounting that the inauguration could prompt more violence in Niger.